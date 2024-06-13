State Road 39 to reopen briefly in Jackson County

Contractors will be reopening part of State Road 39 in Jackson County for a few days.

According to INDOT, the contractor will be temporarily deactivating temporary traffic signals and reopenign the northbound lane of the highway over Grassy Fork in Tampico starting today. They plan to reactivate the signals and return the highway to one lane on Monday.

Work on the bridge started on June 3rd and is expected to take four weeks, depending on the weather. The work is about four miles north of State Road 256.

Three Star Painting is the contractor for the project.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to be extra cautious and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.