State Road 39 closing in April near Tampico for bridge replacement

State Road 39 in Jackson County will be closing near Tampico for almost three months as crews put a new deck on a bridge.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the work two miles north of Tampico will be starting on April 9th. Contractors will be closing the road just south of East County Road 400S. The detour will take drivers to State Road 250, to Interstate 65 and onto State Road 256.

The work is expected to take 11 weeks.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The work is is part of a $4.5 million contract awarded to Dave O’Mara

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.