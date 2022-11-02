State Road 3 closures set in Decatur County Monday

INDOT says that there will be closures on State Road 3 in Decatur County starting on Monday.

According to the highway department, Central Railroad of Indiana will be working at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 near Greensburg. Crews will be reinstalling the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. The project is expected to last for up to a month but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

Southbound State Road 3 will close first, followed by the northbound lanes. During the closures, traffic will be detoured to State Road 46 to State Road 9 to Interstate 74 to U.S. 421 and then back to State Road 3.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use caution and to be alert to worker’s safety in all construction zones.