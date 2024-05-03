State Road 3 closing Monday for Jennings/Decatur work

State Road 3 in Jennings and Decatur counties will be closing Monday for road work.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the highway will be closing between U.S. 50 and Westport for an asphalt resurfacing project. Crews will begin work between Main Street in Westport and Jennings County Road 500 N. in Jennings County. Access will be maintained for local residents and farmers.

The work is expected to last until November but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT says the official detour follows U.S. 50 to U.S. 421 to State Road 46.

This project is part of a $9.3 million contract awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractors