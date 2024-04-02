State Road 3 closing for road project

A road project will be closing State Road 3 in Decatur and Jennings counties for several months.

According to INDOT, contractors will be closing the highway between U.S. 50 and Westport while crews resurface the road. That work is scheduled to start next week. The project is expected to be completed by November, weather permitting. At first, access will be maintained for local residents between U.S. 50 and Jennings County Road 500N.

The official detour route follows U.S. 50 to U.S. 421 to State Road 46.

This project is part of a $9.3 million contract awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractors.