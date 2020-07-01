State Road 258 to reopen in Jackson County for weekend

INDOT says that State Road 258 in Jackson County will be reopening Thursday after the replacement of a culvert. The state highway has been closed for 30 days for the project at Persimmon Creek, east of Freetown.

The road will remain open through the holiday weekend, and will close again on Monday for another culvert replacement, this time at Coon Creek.

That will require closing the highway for 30 days between Base Road and County Road 100E. The detour will be State Road 11 to U.S. 50 to State Road 446 to State Road 58.

INDOT says that drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions through all work zones.