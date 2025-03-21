State Road 258 to be restricted for work on East Fork White River bridge

State Road 258 will see lane restrictions in Jackson County starting next month and lasting into the summer as crews work to repair a bridge over the East Fork White River overflow.

According to INDOT, the bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin on April 1st and last through early July. The work schedule is dependent on the weather. The bridge is just west of East Fork White River between Seymour and Cortland. Temporary traffic signals will be put in place during the work and you will see signs soon warning of the start of the construction.

The work is part of a $1.9 million contract with Ragle Inc. that includes another bridge rehabilitation project on state Road 258, also between Cortland and Seymour. Details on that project are not yet available.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution to worker safety in all work zones.