State Road 258 lanes reduced for bridge work

State Road 258 in Jackson County will be reduced to one lane starting next week.

According to INDOT, the highway will be reduced to one lane over White Creek while the bridge is being rehabilitated. The work is about three miles west of Cortland. Starting Monday, you will see alternating lanes closing from 7 to 5 during the work and flaggers will be in place while the work is going on. The project is expected to last through July, weather permitting. AThe highway will remain fully open while crews are not actively working.

Ragle Inc. is the contractor for the project.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.