State Road 258 closing Monday in Jackson County

State Road 258 will be closing for three months near Freetown while crews replace a bridge superstructure.

According to INDOT, the work is expected to start on Monday. Contractor crews will be working at the intersection of State Road 258 and Jackson County Road 300W, just over two miles east of Freetown.

The official detour takes State Road 11 to U.S. 50 to State Road 135 before going back to State Road 258.

INDOT says the project is part of a $4.5 million contract awarded to Force Construction that includes three bridge rehabilitation projects.

The work is expected to take up to 90 days. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and use extra caution when driving in work zones.