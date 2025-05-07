State Road 252 tied up while utility work underway

Utility work is tying up traffic in Edinburgh today.

According to INDOT, crews from CenterPoint Energy have flagging operations going on today on State Road 252 between North Walnut Street and Holland Street in Edinburgh. You can expect up to a 15 minute delay on the highway while utility installation work is in progress.

The utility work is expected to be finished today but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

This utility work is part of a planned district pavement improvement project and is part of a $15.4 million contract awarded to E&B Paving.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.