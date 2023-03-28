State Road 252 repaving to last through July

A road-resurfacing project on State Road 252 will be restricting traffic between Amity and Trafalgar, starting next week.

According to INDOT the work will begin on Monday and you will see flaggers while the work is ongoing. That is to allow crews to work safely during a patching and resurfacing project in Johnson County. The schedule is to work from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening daily. That work will be about 7 and a half miles east of U.S. 31 to State Road 135. The flagging operations will move with the work zone as crews progress through the project.

The work is scheduled to last through July but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

This is part of a $2.5 million project awarded to Milestone.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.