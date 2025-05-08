State Road 252 closing in Edinburgh until July

Next week, State Road 252 will be closing in Edinburgh for about two months while crews replace a culvert.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be closing the highway just west of Interstate 65 to Lind Drive or County Road 900W. The work is expected to last through early July. The work schedule is depending on the weather.

While the work is going on, the official detour takes you to the Edinburgh exit on Interstate 65 at U.S. 31.

E&B Paving is the contractor as part of a $15.4 million contract,

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.