State Road 250 closing for work in Jennings

Crews will be patching state Road 250 in Jennings and Jefferson counties over the next few days.

According to INDOT, crews start today on the patching work between State Road 3 and North Innes Road and will be continuing through Monday. The work will be going on from 8 to 3 each day and the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution to worker safety in all work zones.