State Road 250 closing April-May in Jackson County

State Road 250 in Jackson County will be closing in April while contractors replace a culvert.

According to INDOT, crews will be closing the highway near Uniontown, between South Jackson County Road 1025 East and U.S. 31. The official detour will take U.S. 31 to U.S. 50 to State Road 11.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday, April 7th and is expected to last through mid May. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Force Construction Company is the contractor for the $1.3 million contract.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be extra alert to worker safety in all workzones.