State Road 135 to see restrictions as bridge work begins

State Road 135 between County Line Road and Fairview Road in Johnson County will see some restrictions starting next week as crews work to resurface a bridge there.

INDOT says that contractors will be closing lanes while the work is ongoing. The project will be completed in three phases and during the first phase there will be no right or left-hand turns from southbound S.R. 135 onto Fry Road and no left-hand turns from northbound onto Fry Road. Northbound and southbound S.R. 135 will be reduced to one lane between Stonegate Drive and Michele Lane.

Milestone will be the contractor for the work, which is part of a $3.7 million contract,

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.