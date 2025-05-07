State Road 135 to see lanes closed at Brownstown

Drivers on State Road 135 in Brownstown will see traffic restrictions starting next week as crews replace a box culvert under the highway.

According to INDOT, the road will be reduced to one lane starting May 14th on State Road 135 just south of U.S. 50., between Vallonia Road and First street. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

The work is expected to be finished by late July. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Force Construction is the contractor for the project, which is part of a $1.3 million contract.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.