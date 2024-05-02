State Road 135 to see lane reduction during work

State Road 135 in Brown County will be reduced to one lane starting next week.

According to INDOT, contractors will be replacing a drainage structure in the area of Pleasant Valley Creek near Stonehead. That is about five miles south of S.R. 46 at Bellsville Pike. The road will reduced to one lane during the work which is scheduled to start on Monday. An 11-foot width restriction will be put in place during the closure. Semis as well as truck and trailer traffic should avoid traveling along State Road 135 and should detour aroudn the area using State Road 58 to Interstate 65 to State Road 46. You will also see temporary traffic signals at the intersection of State Road 135 and Bellsville Pike.

The work is expected to last until October, weather permitting.

A current closure on State Road 135 near Stonehead will reopen prior to the planned lane restrictions for the new work.

E&B Paving is the contractor for this $3.7 million contract, which includes five projects.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.