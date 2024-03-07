State Road 135 closing in Brown County next week

State Road 135 in southern Brown County will be closing next week for up to 20 days while crews work to replace a drainage structure.

According to INDOT, contractors will be closing the highway near Hamilton Creek Road on Thursday, March 14th. That is just south of Story. Signs will be installed prior to the road closing.

The state-approved detour will follow State Road 58 to State Road 46.

This is part of a $3.7 million contract with five projects awarded to E&B Paving . Two of the projects were finished last year and three are expected to be completed this year.

The work-schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution in work zones.