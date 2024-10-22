State Road 135 closing in Brown County for culvert work

State Road 135 in Brown County will be closing temporarily over the next few days as INDOT crews replace culverts on the highway.

According to INDOT, the work will start today and will take about four days and will be going on from 8:30 to 3:30 each day, weather permitting. The closures will be south of Story between Christiansburg Road and Mt. Nebo Road.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution to worker safety in all work zones.