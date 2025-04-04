State Road 11 to see restrictions starting Monday

Crews will be restricting traffic on State Road 11 just north of Seymour for a bridge rehabilitation project starting on Monday.

According to INDOT, the work will be going on at the bridge over East Fork White River overflow north of the main river bridge. Temporary traffic signals will be in place while the work is going on. The work is expected to last until late August, but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Milestone is the contractor for this project, which is part of a larger $6.9 million contract.