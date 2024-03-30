State Road 11 to be restricted during bridge projects

INDOT says that traffic on State Road 11 will be restricted between Jonesville and Seymour starting soon, due to bridge work.

According to the agency, crews will be rehabilitating a bridge in Jackson County over East Fork White River overflow, about two miles north of Seymour and just north of the blue bridge. You can expect temporary traffic signals to be in place while the work is going on.

The work will start on or after April 9th and is scheduled to wrap up in July, but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

After the project is done, contractor crews will begin work on another bridge on State Road 11 in Jackson County.

This is part of a $6.9 million contract awarded to Milestone Contractors that includes three district bridge projects and one guardrail project.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.