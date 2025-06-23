State Road 11 closing in Seymour until mid-August

State Road 11 will be closing in downtown Seymour starting next week and is expected to remain closed for about two months.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be replacing a culvert on the highway, or Walnut Street, just south of U.S. 50, starting on June 30th. The street will be closing between North Park Drive and South Park Drive near Gaiser Park. The official detour follows U.S. 50 to Interstate 65 and State Road 250.

The work is expected to last through mid August. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Force Construction will be doing the work on the project, which is part of a $1.3 million contract.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.