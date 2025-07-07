State Road 11 closing Friday in southern Bartholomew

State Road 11 will be closing in southern Bartholomew County later this week for about a month and a half.

According to INDOT, the highway also known as Jonesville Road, will be closing on Friday so crews can replace a drainage structure under the roadway. That structure is on an unnamed tributary to East Fork White River and the closing will be between East Main Cross Street in Waynesville and County Road East 550 South.

The official detour will take Interstate 65 to State Road 46.

The work is expected to finish in mid August, depending on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.