State representatives win local primary races

Incumbent state representatives for Bartholomew County had a clean sweep last night with Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour and Rep. Jennifer Meltzer of Shelbyville winning contested primary races and Ryan Lauer of Columbus having an uncontested primary.

According to tallies from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office as of this morning:

In District 69 which includes the far southern part of Bartholomew County, Lucas defeated challenger Brian Savilla 55 to 45 percent. The district also includes portions of Jackson, Scott and Washington Counties.

In District 73 which includes eastern Bartholomew County, freshman legislator Jennifer Meltzer defeated her challenger Edward Comstock II by almost 75 percent to 24 percent. The district also includes portions of Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.

In other contested legislative races in our area, Republican incumbent Rep. Alex Zimmerman defeated a challenge from Chad Meinders 65 to 35 percent in House District 67. That district includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.