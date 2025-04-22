State police taking unwanted, outdated meds on Saturday

Indiana State Police posts will be taking part in a national drug takeback event on Saturday.

Troopers say that between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday you can drop off any unused, unwanted or expired medications at Indiana State Police posts statewide, except for the Toll Road post. In southeastern Indiana you can drop off medications at the Versailles, Bloomington and Sellersburg posts.

The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

State police say that old medications left in medicine cabinets are susceptible to being stolen, misused and abused. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

You can find more organizations taking part in the drug takeback day here: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator