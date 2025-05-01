State police recognize Trooper of the Year for our area

Indiana State Police recently recognized the Versailles District’s 2024 Trooper of the Year at an awards ceremony.

According to state police, Trooper Brian Weigel was chosen for the award. He is a two and a half year veteran of the state police. Last year he responded to more than 1,200 calls for service, had more than 800 traffic contacts, 97 criminal arrests, 20 DUI arrests and investigated 37 crashes.

His supervisor made the nomination, praising his attitude and work ethic. State police also recognized the good working relationships he has established with law enforcement, prosecutors, school personnel, and community leaders.

Weigel was the unanimous choice of the Versailles Post command staff to receive the award. The Versailles District includes Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and six other south-central Indiana counties.

Weigel graduated from East Central high School, Vincennes University and Indiana University East. Before joining the state police in 2022, he previously served with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, where he lives with his family. He was assigned to patrol Dearborn and Ripley counties.