State police offering safe travel tips for holiday weekend

Indiana State Police are offering some driving safety tips as millions travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Sellersburg post, increased travel over the 2022 Thanksgiving travel period had a tragic impact on Hoosiers. Between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after, authorities investigated more than 2,300 crashes. 381 of those were listed as injury crashes, and seven crashes resulted in 10 fatalities.

Troopers are urging you to be safe this holiday weekend. They say you should not text while driving or drive distracted. You should drive sober and unimpaired and obey the posted speed limits. Let faster traffic pass you on the left, and if you are driving slower, keep to the right lane.

You should also give yourself extra travel time and keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead.

And be careful of bridges and overpasses if it gets cold. Any roadway that is not directly in contact with the ground can freeze quickly. Morning frost can leave icy patches on the road and shaded areas might remain icy, ever after other parts of the road have dried.

Authorities say that if you are driving and encounter a possible impaired or unsafe driver on the road, you should call 911.