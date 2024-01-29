State police investigating murder in Washington County

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Salem that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers and town police responded to a report of a shooting at a home at just after midnight. 29-year-old Jacob R. Mitchell of Salem was found dead.

A man and two women were in the home at the time of the shooting. All three were taken in for questioning. According to investigators, the shooting came after a domestic dispute.

The other man at the the home, 24-year-old Blake H. Henry of Salem was arrested on a charge of murder and taken to the Washington County Jail.