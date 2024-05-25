State police: Former Jackson auditor took more than $18k

Indiana State Police Press Release

The former Jackson County Auditor was arrested Friday on multiple charges of Fraud, Theft, and Official Misconduct following a month-long investigation by Indiana State Police Investigators into allegations of misconduct that occurred while she was the Auditor.

The investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives began in April 2024 when Investigators with the Indiana State Board of Accounts discovered possible misconduct by then Auditor Staci Eglen, age 44, Seymour, Indiana.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Eglen altered two invoices for goods and services and then submitted the altered invoices to the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office for reimbursement. She then deposited the checks issued by the Treasurer’s Office into her personal bank accounts.

Eglen also received at least two checks from the Treasurer’s Office that were issued to her to be used in her official capacity as an employee of the Hamilton Township Trustee’s Office. She allegedly deposited the checks into her personal bank account and received cash that was used for personal purchases.

In total, Eglen allegedly obtained in excess of $18,000 illegally from the county through fraud and theft.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to a special prosecutor that had been assigned to the case. As a result, an arrest warrant was recently issued for Staci Eglen on charges of Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony (4 counts), Theft, Level 6 Felony (4 counts), and Fraud, Level 6 Felony (2 counts).

She was arrested yesterday afternoon without incident and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail, pending an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Eglen resigned her position as Auditor soon after the investigation into these allegations began.