State police dog receives protective vest

Indiana State Police dog Oswald has received a bulletproof and stab protecting vest.

Oswald is a two-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd assigned to Master Trooper Jason Hankins. The team has been patrolling the Indiana State Police-Versailles District since January 2024.

Oswald’s vest was sponsored by Dillon Davidson of Double D Property Maintenance & Snow Removal in Milan and will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by The Davidson’s.”

According to the Versailles State Police post, Oswald’s vest is provided by Vested Interest in K9s. The not-for-profit group from Massachusetts provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 6,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The organization accepts donations and $1,050 will sponsor one vest.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org

Photo provided by Indiana State Police