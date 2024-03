Indiana State Police arrested a Columbus man for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest Saturday night after stopping the motorcycle he was riding in excess of 130mph on I-65 in Bartholomew County. The suspect was allegedly racing two other motorcyclists who were not able to be stopped or identified.

Photo Courtesy of Sgt. Stephen Wheeles Facebook Page.