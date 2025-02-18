State of the City set for Wednesday

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon will hold her second State of the City address tomorrow at Nexus Park.

The State of the City is an effort to update the community on the past year’s achievements and to outline upcoming priorities. At last year’s event, her first as mayor, Ferdon announced initiatives to improve public safety, reduce homelessness, address modern transit needs and improve Columbus Animal Care Services.

The theme of this year’s speech will be Gratitude.

The presentation will be held Wednesday in the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. Doors will open at 5:30 and remarks will start at 6 p.m. You are invited to attend.