State holding open house, hike at Jackson-Washington state forest

There will be an open house next week at the Jackson-Washington State Forest.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division, the open houses will be going on next week at forest properties statewide. You will be able to learn more about outdoor recreation at the forests and how the division manages the properties for long-term forest health. There will also be time for questions and a guided hike will start at 5 p.m.

The local event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the state forest offices east of Brownstown on State Road 250.

You can get more information by calling 812-358-2160.