State highways closing in Jackson for culvert work

You will see several state roads closed in Jackson County starting next week as crews replace culverts.

According to INDOT, the closures will start on Monday on State Road 258 between Seymour and Cortland, and on Tuesday on State Road 258 between Freetown and Cortland. On Wednesday the work will move to State Road 235 between Medora and U.S. 50.

The work will be going on from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is expected to take one day at each site, weather permitting.

You should avoid these areas.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.