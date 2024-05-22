State highway closing for 2+ months in Jackson County

State Road 258 will be closing in Jackson County for more than two months, starting next week.

According to INDOT, the highway will be closing over Beatty Walker Ditch starting Tuesday as contractor crews resurface a bridge there. That’s about two miles west of Cortland between North Jackson County Roads 225 East and 100 East.

The work is expected to take up to nine weeks, dependiong on the weather.

INDOT says the detour will take State Road 11 to U.S. 50 to State Road 135 and then back to State Road 258.

Force Construction is the contractor for the project, which is part of a $4.5 million dollar contract.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.