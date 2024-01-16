State group looking for best poem about the upcoming eclipse

If you are a poet with a fascination with the upcoming total solar eclipse, the Indiana Humanities group is looking for your submission.

The group is going to select an official poet for the April 8th event. The poem that best reflects the significance of the eclipse will earn the poet $500, the opportunity to read the poem during an eclipse watch party in Indianapolis and to have their work featured on Indiana Humanities’ website and social media. There will also be a second place prize of $200 and a third place prize of $100. Those poets will also be invited to read their work at the April 8 event.

The deadline to send in your work is February 9th and winners will be chosen by March 1st. You can find more information on signing up here: https://indianahumanities.org/2024/01/04/eclipse24/