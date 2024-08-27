State alerts to dangerously poor air quality today

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Alert for parts of our area today.

IDEM says that fine particulates in the air are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory illnesses such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

IDEM recommends that you take actions to lower those dangerous levels, including:

Walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation.

Avoid going through drive-throughs.

If your vehicle is going to be idling for more than 30 seconds, shut it off.

Combine your errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. tonight.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or higher.

Jackson and Jennings counties, along with the rest of southern Indiana are under the alerts. The alerts are in effect until midnight tonight.