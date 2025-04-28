St. Bartholomew school holding plant sale fundraiser

St. Bartholomew Catholic School will be holding a plant sale fundraiser next month.

The annual plant sale will be on Sundays, May 4 and May 11. Organizers say around 250 plants will be for sale – including annuals, houseplants, vegetables, and hanging flower baskets.

This sale is a fundraiser for the Outdoor Learning Lab at St. Bartholomew, and helps support the Horticulture Club at the school. The lab provides lessons to students on various horticulture-related topics geared to their grade level.

The sale will start at 9 am, and close at 3:30 pm each day. It will be held near the school entrance, at 1306 27th Street in Columbus.

Cash and checks will be accepted at the sale.