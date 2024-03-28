Spots still open for United Way tax filing help

The United Way of Bartholomew County still has openings for its tax filing assistance program.

The VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program is available to Bartholomew County residents who make $66,000 or less. Volunteers are certified by the IRS and they provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

The tax filings will be offered through mid-April at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus.

Reservations are available on a first-come first-served basis. You can sign up by calling 812-375-2216 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by going online to www.uwbarthco.org/taxes.