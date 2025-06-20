Spots still available for ISP youth law camp in Columbus

Indiana State Police say that there is still time to sign up your middle-school aged kids for a camp in Columbus.

Troopers will be holding a law camp in Columbus July 6th through the 10th. The camp is for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. It will give students a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system. That will include field trips, demonstrations, motivational programs, and hands-on learning. The cost for the law camp is $150.

The state police are also holding a law camp in Anderson June 29th through July 2nd. Other upcoming camps include a cadet camp in Anderson next week and a career camp in Angola July 6th through the 11th.

Troopers say that each program includes well-balanced meals and comfortable sleeping facilities. Camp staff are hand-picked law enforcement personnel.

You can get more information at trooper.org or on Facebook at ISP Youth Camps