Spots remain for Columbus police scam prevention class

Columbus police say that there are still a few spots left in a upcoming seminar on how to avoid scams.

Columbus police are partnering with the Indiana Attorney General’s office with the fraud prevention seminar set for July 16th at the Mill Race Center. It will discuss identity theft, typical frauds, market scams and how to protect yourself.

The seminar will start at 11 a.m. on July 16th in the Art Room at Mill Race Center. If you would like to attend, you can call 812-376-9241 to make a reservation.