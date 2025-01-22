SPARK seeking your thoughts on Jackson County space

SPARK Jackson County is looking for your feedback on the creation of a new coworking studio. To be called the SPARK shop, the space can be used for local entrepreneurs, innovators and remote workers to share resources, to collaborate and to form a community.

The SPARK initiative wants to know what should be included in the space. You are asked to complete a coworking survey. For more information or take the survey you can go to www.sparkjacksoncounty.com/place