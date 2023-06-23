Southern Indiana Taiko drummers concert tonight at library

The Bartholomew County Public Library will be hosting a performance by the Southern Indiana Taiko drummers on the library plaza tonight.

Southern Indiana Taiko is the state’s only all-female Taiko drumming group.

The library says you can bring a lawn chair, dinner and accepted beverages to enjoy the free show at the library on Fifth Street in Columbus.

The performance will start at 6 p.m.

Photo: Southern Indiana Taiko courtesy of Bartholomew County Public Library