Southern Indiana man facing child porn charges

Indiana State Police say a Scott County man has been arrested on charges involving child pornography.

Troopers say that the investigation began in July after a tip were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in the area has uploaded child sexual abuse images to the Snapchat app. Detectives with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Sellersburg identified and located the exact residence where the images were created.

On Tuesday, investigators went to the home and interviewed 27-year-old Joseph R. Sullivan. Investigators served a search warrant at the residence and that led to Sullivan’s arrest on three felony counts of possessing or distributing child pornography.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes those who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children.