Southern Indiana man faces felony sex charges with minors

A Washington County man is facing more than 25 charges involving sexual contact with minors.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers began investigating after accusations were made in October 2022 about 74-year-old Jack Barton of Pekin and his contact with a minor. Detectives served a search warrant at his home in November of 2022 collecting digital devices which were then examined by the State Police Intelligence & Investigative Technologies Division.

After evidence was extracted, an arrest warrant was issued on Friday and Barton was arrested on preliminary felony charges including seven counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, 20 counts of possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.