South Decatur teacher accused of staking student

A teacher at South Decatur High School is charged with stalking and official misconduct for allegedly sending a 15-year-old student over 600 text messages.

28-year-old Paige Simon of Osgood was arrested Friday. Police started investigating her early last month and she allegedly had sex with the juvenile and another student in the classroom.

Simon is also accused of showing up at one of the 15-year-old’s baseball games after he blocked her phone number.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks