Some Taylorsville residents are under a boil water advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. are under a boil water advisory.

The water company says customers in the Oak Crest Addition are affected after another company damaged a water main while working in the area. The affected area is From County Road 700N west to East Street in Taylorsville. Customers will be under a boil water advisory until noon on Saturday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

For more information, call the water utility at 812-526-9777.