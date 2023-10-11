Some Petersville residents under boil water advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation are under a boil water advisory until Thursday.

The water company says affected customers are on Randall Court and Randal Street in the Royal View addition in Petersville.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation. The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 on Thursday afternoon.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.