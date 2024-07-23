Some Eastern Bartholomew customers under boil water advisory

Some Eastern Bartholomew Water customers are under a boil water advisory after a damaged water main caused a water outage yesterday.

The utility says the affected area is from County Roads 450S to 850S, east and west of Jonesville Road.

The boil water advisory is in effect until Wednesday at noon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.