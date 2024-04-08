Some clouds possible for afternoon eclipse viewing

It is finally eclipse day in North America. Our area is right in tha path of the totality, which is where the moon completely covers the sun for several minutes today.

You can expect the eclipse to start at 1:50 p.m. this afternoon with totality from 3:05 to 3:09 p.m. Columbus will have 3 minutes and 47 seconds of total darkness. The eclipse will end at 4:24 p.m. here.

And the forecast is still up in the air for this afternoon. The National Weather Service says we will likely still have some clouds this afternoon. But those will be mostly cirrus clouds and could cover 40 to 50 percent of the sky.

Bloomington will have the longest total eclipse among cities along the path of totality in Indiana at 4 minutes and 5 seconds.